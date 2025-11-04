Amazon Music Now Features Alexa+

The Amazon Music app now integrates with Alexa+ on iOS and Android, allowing users to navigate its extensive catalog via intuitive conversation.

Amazon today announced that Alexa+, its upgraded AI-driven assistant, is now available in beta to members of the Alexa+ Early Access program using the Amazon Music app across all subscription tiers. The assistant introduces new ways for users to discover, organize, and engage with music through natural conversation rather than traditional commands. According to Amazon, Alexa+ enables listeners to interact with music as if speaking to "a knowledgeable friend," discussing genres, influences, and song meanings in depth.

The feature appears as a new "a" button in the lower right corner of the Amazon Music interface, allowing users to activate Alexa+ through voice queries. Alexa+ can respond to both general and highly specific prompts. Users can ask questions such as "What's the song that plays in the opening credits of The Sopranos?" or "Which song has the lyrics, 'Catch me or I'll go Houdini'?"

The assistant can also generate playlists tailored to complex requests, including "Create a playlist for driving along the Pacific Coast Highway at sunset" or "Make a playlist of relaxing songs for my dog but with R&B vibes that soothe anxiety." Beyond basic song identification, Alexa+ is capable of explaining the meaning of lyrics, exploring artist discographies, identifying sample origins, and tracing genre evolution across decades and regions.

Amazon says that listeners who engaged with Alexa+ explored three times more music and listened to nearly 70% more tracks than those using the original version of Alexa. Alexa+ was first announced earlier in 2025. It can respond to personalized requests, manage routines, summarize topics, and understand context in extended dialogue.

Once the beta period ends, Alexa+ will be available to Amazon Prime members at no additional cost, while non-Prime users will be able to subscribe for $19.99 per month. The current rollout marks one of the first major integrations of a generative AI assistant within a mainstream streaming service.