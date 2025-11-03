Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 28. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new SE 3 and Ultra 3 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these Apple Watch models arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE 3



One of the best overall early Black Friday deals is on the new Apple Watch SE 3, which is seeing $49 discounts on Amazon this week. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $199.99 and 44mm GPS model for $229.99, but as of writing only the Starlight Aluminum models are being discounted.

Apple Watch Ultra 3



Notable discounts can also be found on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is available starting at $699.99 for the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band. You can also find a Milanese Loop model on sale for $799.99, both of which are $99 discounts.

Apple Watch Series 11



There aren't many big discounts on the GPS models of the Apple Watch Series 11 yet, but we are tracking a notable markdown on one of the high-end Titanium devices this week.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.