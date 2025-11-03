Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 28. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new SE 3 and Ultra 3 models.
Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these Apple Watch models arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.
One of the best overall early Black Friday deals is on the new Apple Watch SE 3, which is seeing $49 discounts on Amazon this week. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $199.99 and 44mm GPS model for $229.99, but as of writing only the Starlight Aluminum models are being discounted.
Notable discounts can also be found on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is available starting at $699.99 for the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band. You can also find a Milanese Loop model on sale for $799.99, both of which are $99 discounts.
Apple is about to drop iOS 26.1, the first major point release since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least six notable changes and improvements to look forward to. We've rounded them up below.
Apple has already provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 26.1, which means Apple will likely roll out the update to all compatible...