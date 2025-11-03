Apple Releases visionOS 26.1 With Vision Pro App for iPad
Apple today released visionOS 26.1, the first big update to the visionOS 26 operating system that came out in September.
visionOS 26.1 adds a Vision Pro app for the iPad, allowing users to discover Vision Pro content and spatial experiences. The app also now supports AirPlay for viewing experiences from the Vision Pro on both iPhone and iPad.
Apple's release notes for the update are below.
This release includes improvements and bug fixes, including the expansion of the Apple Vision Pro app to iPad, and updates to Spatial Gallery.
- Discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device using Apple Vision Pro app for iPad when you upgrade to iPadOS 26.1
- Apple Vision Pro app on iPhone and iPad now allows you to turn on AirPlay to view experiences from Apple Vision Pro
- Videos in Spatial Gallery will show playback controls and video length while in immersive view
Additional information on the new M5 Apple Vision Pro and visionOS 26 can be found in our roundup.
