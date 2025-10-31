Best Apple Deals of the Week: Halloween Deals Arrive Alongside New Record Lows on M5 iPad Pro

by

This week we saw deals on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, M4 MacBook Air, Apple Watch bands, and Samsung monitors. In addition to all of these ongoing sales, we're tracking a few big Halloween sales that are set to end either today or later this weekend, so be sure to check them out soon.

Halloween Deals

anker halloween 2

Today is Halloween, and in celebration of the holiday multiple retailers are hosting notable sales and discount events this weekend. These events include savings on MagSafe-compatible chargers, Mac docks, iPhone 17 cases, noise cancelling headphones, and more.

  • Anker - Save sitewide with code halloween2025
  • OWC - 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for $179.99 ($100 off)
  • Belkin - Spend $100, save $20
  • Casely - Save 15% sitewide with code FALL15
  • GRID Studio - Save 20% sitewide with code A20
  • Hyper - Save 25% on select products
  • OtterBox - Save up to 20% on select products
  • Sony - Save on TVs, headphones, and more
  • ZAGG - Save 25% on iPhone cases
  • Burton Goods - Save 30% on watch bands with code AW30

M5 iPad Pro

m5 ipad pro halloween

  • What's the deal? Take up to $100 off M5 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro for $949.00

$50 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro for $1,249.00

Best Buy this week opened up $50 discounts across the board on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, with prices starting at $949.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model. Amazon is matching some of these deals, and has steeper markdowns on the higher-end 13-inch M5 iPad Pro.

M4 MacBook Air

macbook air halloween

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Amazon and Best Buy are hosting big discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Samsung Monitors

samsung halloween

  • What's the deal? Save on popular Samsung monitors
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 53% OFF
Samsung Monitors at Woot

Woot this week has introduced a big sale on Samsung monitors, offering up to 53 percent off select monitors. Every monitor in this sale is in new condition and comes with a one year Samsung limited warranty.

Apple Watch Bands

apple watch band halloween

  • What's the deal? Take up to 70% off Apple Watch bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot this week is still hosting a big sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with as much as 70 percent off these accessories. This sale is set to end on November 14, or until stock runs out.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

