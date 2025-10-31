Best Apple Deals of the Week: Halloween Deals Arrive Alongside New Record Lows on M5 iPad Pro

This week we saw deals on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, M4 MacBook Air, Apple Watch bands, and Samsung monitors. In addition to all of these ongoing sales, we're tracking a few big Halloween sales that are set to end either today or later this weekend, so be sure to check them out soon.

Halloween Deals

Today is Halloween, and in celebration of the holiday multiple retailers are hosting notable sales and discount events this weekend. These events include savings on MagSafe-compatible chargers, Mac docks, iPhone 17 cases, noise cancelling headphones, and more.



Anker - Save sitewide with code halloween2025

OWC - 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for $179.99 ($100 off)

Belkin - Spend $100, save $20

Casely - Save 15% sitewide with code FALL15

GRID Studio - Save 20% sitewide with code A20

Hyper - Save 25% on select products

OtterBox - Save up to 20% on select products

Sony - Save on TVs, headphones, and more

ZAGG - Save 25% on iPhone cases

Burton Goods - Save 30% on watch bands with code AW30

M5 iPad Pro

Best Buy this week opened up $50 discounts across the board on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, with prices starting at $949.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model. Amazon is matching some of these deals, and has steeper markdowns on the higher-end 13-inch M5 iPad Pro.



M4 MacBook Air

Amazon and Best Buy are hosting big discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.



Samsung Monitors

Woot this week has introduced a big sale on Samsung monitors, offering up to 53 percent off select monitors. Every monitor in this sale is in new condition and comes with a one year Samsung limited warranty.



Apple Watch Bands

Woot this week is still hosting a big sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with as much as 70 percent off these accessories. This sale is set to end on November 14, or until stock runs out.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.