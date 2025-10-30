Best Buy Takes $50 Off Every M5 iPad Pro, While Amazon Has Up to $100 Off High-End Models

Best Buy today opened up $50 discounts across the board on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, with prices starting at $949.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model. Amazon is matching some of these deals, and has steeper markdowns on the higher-end 13-inch M5 iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, you can save up to $100 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $75 and $90 off.

In regards to the Best Buy discounts, you don't need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see these deals. On Amazon, all sales have been applied automatically and don't need any coupon codes to see the final sale prices.



11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

