Woot Introduces Big Discounts on Samsung's Best Monitors

Woot this week has introduced a big sale on Samsung monitors, offering up to 53 percent off select monitors. Every monitor in this sale is in new condition and comes with a one year Samsung limited warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are many different monitors on sale at Woot, including cheaper entry-level models for anyone looking to add a second screen to their work station. There's also Samsung's high-end Odyssey series of gaming monitors and the iMac-like Smart Monitor series.

We've rounded up a few of the options in the list below, but be sure to check out Woot's website for the full sale. Woot says that this sale will end on October 31 or until they sell out, so if you're interested be sure to shop soon.



