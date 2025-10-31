Apple to Donate Towards Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation of an undisclosed amount towards Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.



"Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the destruction of Hurricane Melissa," said Cook. "Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Melissa has caused catastrophic damage, flooding, and loss of life in several Caribbean countries this week, including Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti.

Apple has donated to the Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts in the past.