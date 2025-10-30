OpenAI's Sora App Adds Character Cameos and Video Stitching Tools

by

OpenAI has rolled out another update to its Sora AI video app, one that builds on its existing video generation features with new tools designed to help users create longer, more narrative-driven content.

openai sora app
For anyone unfamiliar with the name, Sora is an invite-only AI video app and social network. It lets you create realistic, cinematic, and anime-style AI videos of yourself, friends, and other people, complete with synchronized speech and sound effects.

The headline feature in the latest update is character cameos, which expands on Sora's ability to create AI videos of real people. Users can now create reusable characters from any video upload – whether from their camera roll or existing Sora-generated content – and tag them in future video generations.

Once created, each character gets its own display name and handle, along with customizable permissions. Users can keep characters private, share them with mutual followers, or make them available to everyone on the platform. OpenAI is launching the feature with a selection of starter characters, including Halloween-themed options like Frankenstein, Dracula, Witch, and Ghost.

The update also introduces video stitching, allowing users to select multiple clips from their drafts and merge them into a single sequence. There's also a new community leaderboards feature that showcases the most remixed videos and most frequently used characters and cameos.


OpenAI has temporarily relaxed Sora's invitation requirements to coincide with the update, allowing users in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Korea to sign up without an invite code for a limited time. The app is now also available in Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The character cameo feature has already landed OpenAI in hot water – celebrity video platform Cameo filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against OpenAI just days before the update launched, challenging the company's use of "cameo" in Sora's features.

The Sora app debuted late last month and crossed one million downloads faster than ChatGPT did, despite being invite-only and available in just two countries at launch.

Tag: OpenAI

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon: New Features for Your iPhone and Release Date

Monday October 27, 2025 7:55 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. Below, we outline key details about iOS 26.1. Release Date Given that Apple has yet to seed an iOS 26.1 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, the...
Read Full Article
iOS 26

6 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 26.1

Wednesday October 29, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple is about to drop iOS 26.1, the first major point release since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least six notable changes and improvements to look forward to. We've rounded them up below. Apple has already provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 26.1, which means Apple will likely roll out the update to all compatible...
Read Full Article56 comments
maxresdefault

Apple TV 4K Could Still Launch Before 2025 Ends: All the Rumored Features

Monday October 27, 2025 4:51 pm PDT by
Apple is designing an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, and rumors suggest that it could come out sometime in the next couple of months. We're not expecting a major overhaul with design changes, but even a simple chip upgrade will bring major improvements to Apple's set-top box. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up all the latest Apple TV rumors. ...
Read Full Article154 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

M6 MacBook Pro: Release Date, Pricing, and What to Expect

Monday October 27, 2025 9:15 am PDT by
Apple this month refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected to follow in early 2026. However, these machines will represent the final update to the current design, with Apple reportedly developing a completely new version of the MacBook Pro packed with next-generation hardware...
Read Full Article145 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 Release Candidates

Tuesday October 28, 2025 1:07 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. The RCs betas come a week after Apple released the fourth betas. The new betas can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iOS 26.1 Beta Liquid Glass Battery Drain Test: Tinted vs Clear Mode

Friday October 24, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing. Test Settings I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the...
Read Full Article109 comments
ios 26 digital id passport wallet

Apple Says U.S. Passport Feature on iPhone is Coming Soon

Monday October 27, 2025 7:41 am PDT by
You will "soon" be able to add a digital version of your U.S. passport to your iPhone, according to Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. Bailey reiterated that the feature is coming soon during her keynote at the Money20/20 USA conference in Las Vegas on Sunday. On its iOS 26 page, Apple says the delayed feature will be "coming later this year." Apple's...
Read Full Article57 comments
macos tahoe

Here Are Apple's Release Notes for macOS Tahoe 26.1

Tuesday October 28, 2025 1:21 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.1, which means the update will likely see a public launch next week. The release candidate includes notes on what's in the update, so we have a full picture of the new features that Apple has included. macOS Tahoe 26.1 adds AutoMix support over AirPlay, improved FaceTime audio...
Read Full Article63 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

iPhone XX? 6 Features Rumored for Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone

Monday October 27, 2025 4:01 pm PDT by
For the 10th anniversary iPhone that came out in 2017, Apple introduced the iPhone X with Face ID, notch, and minimized bezels, providing more display space than ever before. The 20th iPhone anniversary is approaching and Apple wants to take the iPhone X design even further. We're two years away from the 2027 iPhone, but it's tough for Apple to keep major changes under wraps. We've rounded...
Read Full Article86 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
OpenAI is an unethical, immoral, dumpster fire of a company built on theft.

Don't support them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attila Avatar
attila
4 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Please stop giving this a platform.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments