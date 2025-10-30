OpenAI's Sora App Adds Character Cameos and Video Stitching Tools

OpenAI has rolled out another update to its Sora AI video app, one that builds on its existing video generation features with new tools designed to help users create longer, more narrative-driven content.



For anyone unfamiliar with the name, Sora is an invite-only AI video app and social network. It lets you create realistic, cinematic, and anime-style AI videos of yourself, friends, and other people, complete with synchronized speech and sound effects.

The headline feature in the latest update is character cameos, which expands on Sora's ability to create AI videos of real people. Users can now create reusable characters from any video upload – whether from their camera roll or existing Sora-generated content – and tag them in future video generations.

Once created, each character gets its own display name and handle, along with customizable permissions. Users can keep characters private, share them with mutual followers, or make them available to everyone on the platform. OpenAI is launching the feature with a selection of starter characters, including Halloween-themed options like Frankenstein, Dracula, Witch, and Ghost.

The update also introduces video stitching, allowing users to select multiple clips from their drafts and merge them into a single sequence. There's also a new community leaderboards feature that showcases the most remixed videos and most frequently used characters and cameos.

Introducing character cameos, now available in the Sora app. pic.twitter.com/k1R4FdCRPV — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025

OpenAI has temporarily relaxed Sora's invitation requirements to coincide with the update, allowing users in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Korea to sign up without an invite code for a limited time. The app is now also available in Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The character cameo feature has already landed OpenAI in hot water – celebrity video platform Cameo filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against OpenAI just days before the update launched, challenging the company's use of "cameo" in Sora's features.

The Sora app debuted late last month and crossed one million downloads faster than ChatGPT did, despite being invite-only and available in just two countries at launch.