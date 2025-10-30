iFixit's Teardown of New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Reveals 'Repair Paradox'

Electronics repair website iFixit today shared a teardown video for the iPad Pro with the M5 chip, revealing a "repair paradox."



Specifically, iFixit said the iPad Pro remains one of Apple's least-repairable devices, yet the company did start offering self-service repair parts and manuals for iPads earlier this year. As a result of the self-service expansion, iFixit gave the latest iPad Pro a provisional repairability score of 5/10, which is higher than previous models.

Given the iPad Pro only received a spec-bump with the M5 chip, the teardown video does not reveal any notable internal changes.

The new iPad Pro launched last week, and Apple should release self-service parts for this particular model in the coming months.

iFixit shared a teardown video for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip last week.