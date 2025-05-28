Apple Launches Self Service Repair for iPad
Apple today announced that its Self Service Repair program is expanding to the iPad lineup for the first time.
The program will provide iPad owners with manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions, tools, and rental toolkits to conduct their own repairs. It will now support the iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16) starting tomorrow for display, battery, camera, and charging port repairs.
Apple launched the Self Service Repair program in 2022 to support individuals who are comfortable with undertaking their own device repairs, with the same resources used by Apple. Self Service Repair now supports 65 Apple devices, including the iPhone 16e, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio. The program is set to expand to Canada this summer, becoming the 34th country to offer it.
Apple also today revealed more details about its Genuine Parts Distributor program, which allows businesses who do not have a direct service relationship with Apple to order genuine Apple service parts and components. iPhone and iPad displays, batteries, and charging ports can be ordered from MobileSentrix in the U.S., and MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop in Europe.
