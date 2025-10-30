Apple Projects Best-Ever December Quarter Revenue Thanks to iPhone 17 Demand

During today's call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave rare insight into Apple's expected performance in the holiday quarter. Cook said that Apple believes it will set a new all-time revenue record in the December quarter.



"We are incredibly excited about the strength we're seeing across our products and services," said Cook. "We expect the December quarter revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone." Overall revenue is expected to grow 10 to 12 percent year over year, while ‌iPhone‌ revenue is expected to grow double digits.

Cook went on to say that Apple is heading into the holiday season with a "truly remarkable lineup that includes the biggest leap ever for ‌iPhone‌." Apple has received a "tremendous response" to the iPhone 17 lineup despite supply constraints for some ‌iPhone 17‌ models and also iPhone 16 models before the ‌iPhone 17‌ launched.

Apple set a new ‌iPhone‌ September revenue record at $49 billion, up six percent year-over-year.

