What to Expect From Apple's Next AirPods Pro

While the AirPods Pro 3 launched only six weeks ago, Apple is reportedly already working on new AirPods Pro, with two key changes rumored for the earbuds.



Specifically, the next AirPods Pro are expected to be equipped with Apple's H3 chip for wireless audio, along with tiny infrared cameras.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the H3 chip will offer improved sound quality and lower latency, compared to the H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said AirPods with infrared cameras could enable "in-air gesture control," but he did not elaborate on that possibility. He also expects the next AirPod Pro to have improved Vision Pro integration.

The cameras could enable some artificial intelligence features, akin to Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, according to Gurman.

No other features have been rumored yet.

It is unclear if the next AirPods Pro would be AirPods Pro 4, or if they would still be AirPods Pro 3. AirPods Pro 2 were updated with a USB-C charging case and a few other tweaks a year after they launched, without receiving a name change.

Kuo said the next AirPods Pro will launch in 2026. If that timeframe proves to be accurate, then revised AirPods Pro 3 sounds likely, given there was a three-year gap between the AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3.