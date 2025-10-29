Apple Announces Three App Store Updates for Developers

Apple today added new features and expanded flexibility to its App Store review process. Developers are now able to submit additional items for review when an existing submission is already under review.



Apple says that developers can submit an update to address a major bug even if there's another app version that's still being reviewed. Apple gives several examples of what can be submitted:

One or more In-App Events in a separate submission if you have an app version under review.

An app version to address a critical bug that's separate from any existing custom product pages under review.

One or more Game Center features -- including achievements, leaderboards, challenges, and more.

More information is available on Apple's app submission instruction page.

Apple is doubling the number of custom product pages that developers can create to highlight content and features in apps. Up to 70 custom pages can be published at any time, and keywords can also be assigned to each custom product page to make them more discoverable on the ‌App Store‌.

In addition to new app review features and support for more custom product pages, Apple is also expanding offer codes to all In-App purchase types. Offer codes are available for consumable, non-consumable, and non-renewing subscriptions in addition to auto-renewable subscriptions. Apple also added offer codes for auto-renewable subscriptions that don't auto-renew after the promotional period ends.

Offer codes allow developers to provide people with limited-time offers for free or discounted In-App purchase content. Apple is replacing promo codes with offer codes, and as of March 26, 2026, there will no longer be an option to create promo codes for In-App purchases in ‌App Store‌ Connect. Promo codes will continue to be available to provide people with free app downloads, and already-available promo codes will continue to work until they expire.