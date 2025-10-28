Here Are Apple's Release Notes for macOS Tahoe 26.1

Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.1, which means the update will likely see a public launch next week.



The release candidate includes notes on what's in the update, so we have a full picture of the new features that Apple has included.

macOS Tahoe 26.1 adds AutoMix support over AirPlay, improved FaceTime audio quality when connections are poor, and a setting for a new tinted look for Liquid Glass.



This update includes the following features and enhancements: Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

Apple often tests release candidates for approximately a week before providing a public software release. macOS Tahoe 26.1, iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and watchOS 26.1 could see a launch on Monday or Tuesday of next week.