 Apple Continues Promoting iOS 26 and macOS 26 Liquid Glass With Updated Design Gallery - MacRumors
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Apple Continues Promoting iOS 26 and macOS 26 Liquid Glass With Updated Design Gallery

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Apple is continuing to highlight the Liquid Glass aesthetic that it introduced in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. The company has shared an updated Liquid Glass Design Gallery that shows off Liquid Glass in third-party apps.

apple liquid glass design
The visual gallery features several iPhone and iPad apps, with screenshots that show the difference between app design in iOS 18 and ‌iOS 26‌.

In the latest edition of our new design gallery, find out how teams of all sizes are taking advantage of the new design and Liquid Glass to create natural, responsive experiences across Apple platforms.

Apps included in the gallery have adopted Liquid Glass for elements like tab bars, navigation buttons, bottom toolbars, and more. Apple also highlights pop-out menu interfaces and the separate search buttons that some apps have implemented, both of which are Liquid Glass design elements that Apple has added to its own apps.

AllTrails, Carrot Weather, Fantastical, Kroger, SketchPro, Trello, and Le Monde are among the apps featured.

Apple previously shared a Liquid Glass gallery after the ‌iOS 26‌ launch, and that gallery provides more Liquid Glass design examples.

Since debuting Liquid Glass, Apple has made small changes like adding a slider bar to the Lock Screen clock for adjusting the Liquid Glass level, but no major updates have been introduced. Rumors suggest that iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 will continue to feature the Liquid Glass aesthetic with little change, but Apple could also add a system-wide slider bar for Liquid Glass opacity adjustments.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe
Related Forums: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
Marketing it more won't help.

Making it a lot better, and with more optionality and customization available to the user, will.

It's also a little weird to be "marketing" your UI.
A well designed and functional UI shouldn't be a point of focus.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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surfsofa
40 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
Please just give us a toggle to opt out altogether. Then we’re all happy.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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platinumaqua
32 minutes ago at 04:28 pm
Spend the time and money into polishing the UI instead of ads please.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 04:43 pm
On the right .. having the popup menu be translucent adds literally nothing other than making it harder to read.

This is NOT GOOD UI/UX DESIGN.

omg ..
UGH

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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platinumaqua
22 minutes ago at 04:39 pm

It’s quite a minor change compared to iOS 18. I think Liquid Glass is an improvement over what we had before though. It gives more usable screen real estate and pulls us ever so slightly away from the years of flat design and back to something that’s as usable but more interesting to look at (in my opinion).

I know others don’t agree with me, I’m simply expressing my opinion. My opinion isn’t the right one for everyone (I’d not deign to speak for everyone), it’s just what I prefer.
The introduction said point blank they've added more padding (unnecessary dead space) to make the content breathe.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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skiguy45
24 minutes ago at 04:36 pm
At least they are now not highlighting the most offensive examples possible.

Still looks like trash though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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