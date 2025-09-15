Apple Delays iOS 26's New U.S. Passport Feature

iOS 26 was widely released today, but the new feature that lets you add a digital version of your U.S. passport to Apple's Wallet app has been delayed.



Apple updated its iOS 26 features page today to indicate that the "Digital ID" feature for U.S. passports will be coming in a later software update:

Digital ID will be available in a software update with U.S. passports only.

Apple did not mention a specific version, but hopefully the feature arrives in iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2.

Until now, the feature had been listed on the iOS 26 page in the present tense.

After creating a Digital ID in the Wallet app, you will be able to present it in person at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports for identity verification purposes during domestic travel. However, Apple says it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing purposes.

Apple says the Digital ID feature is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID.

It will also be possible to use the Digital ID feature for age and identity verification in apps, online, and in stores, according to Apple.