Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirTag 4-Pack Hits $64.99 All-Time Low Price Alongside Sales on AirPods and iPad

This week Apple's AirTag 4-Pack hit an all-time low price at $34 off, and we're still tracking this great deal today, along with big discounts on AirPods, charging accessories on Amazon, and the 11th generation iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods

The AirPods Pro 2 are at a solid $79 discount this week on Amazon, available for $169.99, down from $249.00. You can also get the AirPods Max for $479.99, down from $549.00.



AirTag

Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack for the all-time low price of $64.99, down from $99.00. You can also get a 1-Pack for $24.99, which is a second-best price.



Amazon Sale

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums. You can find every deal in our original post.



iPad

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.