Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs
Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.
Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99 ($15 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $429.00 ($70 off), and Ecovacs' Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $545.99 ($554 off). Most of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, but there are some exceptions where you'll need to either clip a code or enter one at checkout.
Another discount worth noting is a massive sale on the popular Anker 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light, available for just $79.98, down from $149.99. This accessory is typically around the $100 price point when it's on sale, so today's deal is among the lowest we've ever tracked.
Anker
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $55.99, down from $79.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $56.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $429.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station and Extension Cable - $449.00, down from $839.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $2,699.00, down from $4,399.00
Satechi
Every product in the Satechi sale requires a coupon code (5ET2K04LS7P0) to be entered at checkout in order to see the 10 percent discount.
- Passport Holder with Find My - $59.99
- FindAll Keychain with Find My - $29.99
- FindAll Wallet Card with Find My - $34.99
- MagSafe Wallet - $39.99
- FindAll Luggage Tag with Find My - $44.99
- FindAll Glasses Case with Find My - $44.99
Ecovacs
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $545.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $524.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $944.99, down from $1,299.99
