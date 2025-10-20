Get Low Prices on AirPods Pro 2 and AirTag 4-Pack on Amazon

Today we're tracking a pair of solid discounts on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirTag 4-Pack on Amazon, including an all-time low price on the Bluetooth trackers.



AirTag

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

Amazon also has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.99, down from $29.00. We've seen a steeper $19.00 price tag on the 1-Pack recently, so if you're in the market for the AirTag, it's likely best to go for the 4-Pack for the best value.



AirPods Pro 2



Secondly, Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99, down from $249.00. Delivery on this one is delayed slightly to the end of October and early November.

This is a solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2, coming in about $19 higher compared to the previous record low price, which we haven't seen in a couple of months.

Apple just released the AirPods Pro 3 last month, but we haven't seen particularly steep discounts on the new model yet, so anyone in the market for a Pro model should still find good value in Amazon's discount on the AirPods Pro 2.

