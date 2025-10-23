Amazon Takes $50 Off 11th Gen iPad, Available From $299

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around October 28 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

