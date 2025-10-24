iOS 26.1 Beta Liquid Glass Battery Drain Test: Tinted vs Clear Mode

by

In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing.

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Test Settings

I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the settings I used for each test:

  1. Liquid Glass set to Clear.
  2. Liquid Glass set to Tinted.
  3. Liquid Glass set to Tinted with Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast on.
  4. Liquid Glass with Reduce Transparency, Increase Contrast, and Reduce Motion turned on.

For every test, I used Light mode and not Dark mode, I turned off True Tone and Night Shift, and set my iPhone to 50% brightness. The display was also set not to turn off. My battery health is still 100%, and ambient temperature during testing was 68 to 72 degrees.

I left my notifications turned on because I get a fairly even distribution of notifications throughout the day and I wanted to mimic how I'd use my ‌iPhone‌. My Home Screen was set to the standard icons.

How I Tested

I did the exact same series of actions for each test, timed to the second.

  • 30 minutes of scrolling TikTok.
  • 30 minutes of YouTube videos.
  • 30 minutes of scrolling Instagram/watching reels.
  • 30 minutes of Safari on the MacRumors website. Scrolling and tapping to a handful of different pages.
  • 30 minutes of the Maps app. I routed myself to the same location, but I didn't actually go. It was more of a test to have the Liquid Glass interface up for a solid 30 minute period.

During each of the five segments, I swiped to access notifications on the Lock Screen four times, and swiped to open Control Center four times. I opened up notifications and Control Center 20 times total for each test, then swiped back to close them. These were timed to roughly 3.5 minute intervals.

When I swapped from one app to another, I swiped up to close it and exit to the ‌Home Screen‌, swiped down to bring up search, typed in the app name, and tapped to open it.

Every test was 2.5 hours, with a few extra seconds between each segment to switch apps. Tests were split over two days, one at approximately 3:00 p.m., and one at 5:30 p.m.

I only charge my ‌iPhone‌ to 80%, so between each 2.5 hour period, I charged my ‌iPhone‌ back to 80% before starting the next test. The only wildcard factors were notifications and the content that was on TikTok and Instagram as I scrolled.

Test Results

The results weren't what I expected. I went into this test thinking that turning on Reduce Transparency and Reduce Motion would have an effect, but it didn't. I didn't find a selection of settings that changed the battery that my ‌iPhone‌ used.

  • Round 1 - This was the "Clear" round, and my baseline. I started at 80% and ended right at 70%.
  • Round 2 - Tinted mode. I started at 80% and ended at 69%.
  • Round 3 - Tinted mode, Reduce Transparency, and Increase Contrast. I started at 80% and I ended at 69%.
  • Round 4 - Tinted mode, Reduce Transparency, Increase Contrast, and Reduce Motion. I started at 80% and ended at 70%.

I did end up with 1% less battery with the two middle tests, but there wasn't enough of a deviation to draw any conclusion. I can't see fractions of a percent with battery measurements, so it's possible that the two 70% tests were close to 69% and I had minor differences because of the small variations in content between tests.

Test Results Expanded

I wanted to include the percent totals for each segment of testing because there were some minor differences.

  • Round 1 - TikTok ended at 79%, YouTube ended at 77%, Instagram ended at 74%, Safari ended at 72%, Maps ended at 70%.
  • Round 2 - TikTok ended at 78%, YouTube ended at 75%, Instagram ended at 72%, Safari ended at 70%, Maps ended at 69%.
  • Round 3 - TikTok ended at 78%, YouTube ended at 76%, Instagram ended at 73%, Safari ended at 70%, Maps ended at 69%.
  • Round 4 - TikTok ended at 79%, Instagram ended at 77%, YouTube ended at 74%, Safari ended at 72%, and Maps ended at 70%. In this round, I accidentally swapped Instagram and YouTube, but restarting would have changed the time of day of the test so I just did those two apps swapped.

Caveats

I wanted my test to mimic how I might regularly use my phone, but it was only a 2.5 hour period. It's possible that a full 16 hours of swiping in and out of apps and features that use Liquid Glass could have more of an aggregate battery saving effect. I'm guessing it would only be a tiny percent of overall battery usage though, and mostly inconsequential.

The apps that I used don't all have Liquid Glass-heavy interfaces. TikTok and Instagram, for example, barely use Liquid Glass at all. Heavy use of apps that have more Liquid Glass elements could change the results, but there aren't many apps that I spend a lot of time on that use Liquid Glass like that.

I use an ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. I am curious if there would be a difference in battery life on an older ‌iPhone‌ that might struggle more to render Liquid Glass effects.

If anyone with an older ‌iPhone‌ wants to do similar testing, I'd be happy to revisit this with another article that includes more testing from MacRumors readers. I am also able to do more testing if anyone has suggestions on what I might be able to change to actually reduce battery consumption.

Conclusion

On the iPhone 17 models, I don't think there are Liquid Glass-related settings to change that will make a meaningful difference in battery consumption.

There seems to be no reason to turn on something like Tinted mode or Reduce Transparency unless you want the opacity for visual preference reasons.

Low Power Mode, Adaptive Power Mode, Dark Mode, and turning down screen brightness seem to still be the most effective ways to eke out more battery life.

Popular Stories

iPhone Air

Report: 'Virtually No Demand' for iPhone Air

Wednesday October 22, 2025 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports. The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
Read Full Article532 comments
sam sung auction

Former Apple Employee Sam Sung Changed His Name to Avoid Attention

Wednesday October 22, 2025 4:44 pm PDT by
Back in 2012, an Apple retail employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name is similar to Samsung, one of Apple's main competitors. In a recent interview with Business Insider, he detailed that period in his life, how Apple responded, and he explained why he ultimately changed his name. Someone posted an image of Sung's Apple business card on Reddit in 2012, and it spread rapidly....
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article31 comments
cadillac lyric infotainment

GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars [Updated]

Wednesday October 22, 2025 11:34 am PDT by
General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down. In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove CarPlay from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the...
Read Full Article457 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source. The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies. Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a...
Read Full Article137 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Report: Apple to Skip 'iPhone 19' Name for 'iPhone 20'

Thursday October 23, 2025 4:28 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone lineup launched in the fall of 2027 will be called the "iPhone 20" models, rather than the "iPhone 19," according to research firm Omdia. Speaking at a conference in Seoul (via ETNews), Omdia Chief Researcher Heo Moo-yeol corroborated rumors that Apple plans to move the launch of its standard iPhone to the first half of the year and provided some additional clarity about...
Read Full Article158 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article213 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's iPhone Air Experiment Fails as Supply Chain Cuts Production by 80%

Wednesday October 22, 2025 10:48 am PDT by
iPhone Air demand failed to meet Apple's expectations and the company's supply chain is scaling back shipments and production, reports Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80 percent between now and the first quarter of 2026, and some components with longer lead times will be discontinued ...
Read Full Article663 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

iPhone Driver's License Feature in Apple Wallet App Launches in Another U.S. State

Thursday October 23, 2025 7:44 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Starting today, the feature is available to residents of West Virginia. To set it up, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in...
Read Full Article70 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
25 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Thanks for doing this test!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr.Mozi Avatar
Mr.Mozi
15 minutes ago at 02:45 pm
This test only deals with liquid glass for an hour as instagram, tiktok, and youtube apps have nothing to do with liquid glass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Parowdy Avatar
Parowdy
8 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

did anyone really think liquid glass was going to drain your battery? the new OS fine, I can buy that, but the liquid glass UI is not computationally expensive.
Well, then people’s battery life must be decreasing because of something else.
Whatever it is, it needs fixing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
24 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
iOS 26 has been a few firsts for me. This is the first time that I have notice a slowdown after a major update and it is the first time that I have noticed battery drain. I am on a 16 Pro Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pdoherty Avatar
pdoherty
24 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Some people on Reddit the other day were guessing that even in tinted/disabled mode, Liquid Glass effects were still being rendered and then just masked after-the-fact. Meaning the visibility, for those who needed it disabled, is helped, but there was no compute savings from it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cableguy84 Avatar
cableguy84
21 minutes ago at 02:39 pm
16 pro max. Battery been pretty bad on 26.1 public beta 4
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments