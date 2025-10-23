A20 and A20 Pro Chips (2nm) Expected to Debut in These iPhone Models

There will be two versions of the A20 chip for the iPhone 18 series, according to the latest rumor shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.



Apple is planning both A20 and A20 Pro chips manufactured with TSMC's latest 2nm process, according to a post today from Weibo account Mobile Phone Chip Expert, which has shared some accurate details about Apple's chip plans in the past.

The standard iPhone 18 will be equipped with the A20 chip, while the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone will be equipped with an A20 Pro chip, the post said. However, the post did not mention which chip the entry-level iPhone 18e or second-generation iPhone Air would use, should there be such models.

Given there were A18 and A18 Pro chips, as well as A19 and A19 Pro chips, this rumor that Apple is allegedly planning both A20 and A20 Pro chips is not very surprising. But, it still helps to set expectations for the iPhone lineup moving forward.

A20 and A20 Pro chips are expected to be the first iPhone processors manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process, whereas the A17 Pro through A19 Pro chips were all fabricated with TSMC's series of 3nm processes. This would result in greater year-over-year performance improvements and power efficiency gains for iPhones than usual.

According to a previous rumor, at least some A20 chips will have RAM integrated directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, rather than being adjacent to the chip and connected via a silicon interposer. This design change may result in the chips being smaller, and it would likely contribute to improved efficiency.

Apple is expected to split up its iPhone launches starting next year.

The following new iPhone models are expected to be released in September 2026:



iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Fold

It is not entirely clear if there will be a second-generation iPhone Air, but if there is, that device would presumably also be released in September 2026.

The following models are expected to follow around March 2027:



iPhone 18e

iPhone 18

If so, the A20 Pro chip would be announced next year, and the A20 chip would follow in 2027.