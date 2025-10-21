YouTube Rolls Out AI Likeness Detection Tool to Prevent Deepfakes

YouTube today began rolling out a new AI likeness detection feature, which lets creators detect, manage, and request the removal of unauthorized videos that use AI to generate or alter the creator's facial likeness.



According to YouTube, the feature is meant to safeguard identities and prevent audiences from being misled by deepfakes.

The likeness detection tool is available in YouTube Studio under a content detection tab. After completing an identity verification process that requires a photo ID and a selfie video, creators will be alerted if there are any AI-generated videos that use their likeness. YouTube Studio will show a list of videos with titles, channel, views, and dialogue, along with an option to request a removal.

The tool supports likeness removal requests for AI videos, and copyright removal requests in case someone has used copyright-protected content without permission.

YouTube creators that are members of the YouTube Partner Program will get access to the likeness detection tool over the next few months. In a statement to TheWrap, YouTube said that the first creators selected to use the feature are those that "may have the most immediate use for the tool." All monetized creators will have access by January 2026.