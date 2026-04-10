 YouTube Premium Receives a Price Increase - MacRumors
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YouTube Premium Receives a Price Increase

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Google is raising prices for YouTube Premium. The increases take effect immediately for new subscribers and in June for existing subscribers.

General YouTube Feature Redux
In the U.S., a YouTube Premium subscription now costs $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year, up from $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year previously. If you have a Family plan, the monthly price is increasing to $26.99, up from $22.99.

The discounted student plan also increased to $8.99 per month, up from $7.99 per month.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free videos, the ability to play videos in the background without having the YouTube app visible, the ability to download videos for offline playback, ad-free access to YouTube Music, and a few other benefits.

YouTube Premium Lite also increased to $8.99 per month, up from $7.99 per month. With this plan, ads are still shown on music videos, YouTube Shorts, and when you search or browse, and ad-free access to YouTube Music is not included.

The last YouTube Premium price increase was in 2023.

Tags: YouTube, YouTube Premium