Best Buy Details Black Friday Plans With Early Deals Available on Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, Best Buy this week is detailing its sale plans for the holiday, as well as the rest of the year. This includes a special event on Friday, October 31, and the usual month-long discounts leading up to Black Friday on Friday, November 28.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy will kick off its holiday sales with "DoorBOOsters" on Halloween day, with additional doorbusters dropping on select tech products every Friday of the holiday season. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can expect to get up to $25 in bonus rewards on select doorbusters this season as well.

Afterwards, Best Buy's Black Friday sale will officially start on Thursday, November 20 and run through Saturday, November 29. Cyber Monday deals will then appear on Sunday, November 30 and run through Monday, December 1. There will also be a week of last-minute savings from December 15 through December 24.



Deals Available Now



Ahead of these events, there are also a few notable discounts happening at Best Buy this week, including great deals on TVs, Apple products, and more. This event is available to all customers and doesn't require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.



If you're shopping for the M5 iPad Pro and you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can get $50 off the new tablet at Best Buy this week. The retailer also has special trade-in offers on the M5 14-inch MacBook Pro, with Plus/Total members getting an extra 10 percent trade-in value.

