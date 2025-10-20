Apple Opens MLS Playoff Matches to All Apple TV Subscribers

All MLS playoff matches will stream at no additional charge for Apple TV subscribers, without requiring the separate MLS Season Pass add-on (via Sports Business Journal).



Apple and MLS are likely using the expanded access window to convert casual viewers into paying Season Pass customers for the 2026 regular season. Apple adjusted Season Pass pricing in September; for ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers, the price for a full season was cut from $79 to $25 and for non-subscribers, from $99 to $29. During the regular season and the Leagues Cup, only a subset of matches were made available to non-Season Pass viewers.

The announcement arrives days after Apple secured rights to stream Formula 1 in the United States beginning in 2026. Under that deal, ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers will receive F1 TV Premium content at no additional charge. F1 TV Premium has typically cost U.S. subscribers about $16.99 per month. Since 2023, U.S. viewers have been required to pay an additional fee for MLS Season Pass even if they already subscribe to ‌Apple TV‌.