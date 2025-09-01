Apple Slashes 2025 MLS Season Pass to as Low as $25
Apple has significantly discounted the MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2025 season, offering the annual subscription at $29, or $25 for Apple TV+ subscribers, down from the regular $99 price.
The reduced rate covers the rest of the current MLS season and playoffs, including access to every match live and on demand, with separate English and Spanish commentary, with French available for Canadian matches. Other features of the pass include "MLS 360," a whip-around show featuring highlights and commentary from every game, and "Sunday Night Soccer," a newly introduced featured match broadcast every Sunday.
This price drop is consistent with Apple's pricing strategy in previous years, gradually lowering the cost of entry as the season progresses. Monthly subscriptions remain unchanged at $14.99 per month, or $12.99 per month with Apple TV+. The discounted annual subscription is only valid through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will automatically renew at the standard $99 price unless canceled.
MLS Season Pass originally launched in 2023 as part of Apple's 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer. Subscribers who want to take advantage of the new discounted price can sign up via the Apple TV app. To prevent automatic renewal at the full price next year, users must manually cancel their subscription before the start of the 2026 season.
