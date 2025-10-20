Apple Says 'Great Ideas Start on Mac' in Ad Voiced by Dr. Jane Goodall

Apple today shared a new "Great ideas start on Mac" ad, voiced by the late Dr. Jane Goodall, the well-known British ethologist and conservationist.

Every story you love, every invention that moves you, every idea you wished was yours, all began as nothing. Just a flicker on a screen, asking a simple question: What do you see?

Here is what Goodall says in the ad:

Apple's video description on YouTube:

From groundbreaking discoveries to award-winning films — all of it starts from nothing. Endless possibility is waiting, what will you make with it? Great ideas start on Mac.

Ad Age shared a quote from Tor Myhren, Apple's Vice President of Marketing Communications:

This campaign celebrates the hardest and most mysterious part of a great idea—its origin: how something is created out of nothing, from a blank canvas. It's remarkable how many of the world's great ideas started on a Mac. This work salutes these ideas, and everyone who tries to make more of them.

Goodall passed away earlier this month, at the age of 91.

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to her remarkable life: