Apple Now Faces App Store Challenges in China, Too

A law firm in China has filed a new antitrust complaint accusing Apple of abusing its control over iOS app distribution and payments, escalating a dispute that previously failed in civil court by seeking action from state regulators instead, Reuters reports.



The new complaint was submitted to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on behalf of 55 Chinese iPhone and iPad users. The filing alleges that Apple maintains a monopoly over iOS app distribution in China via the App Store, restricts the use of third-party payment systems in apps, and charges commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions. Those claims mirror an earlier case brought in 2021 by individual plaintiff Jin Xin, represented by the same attorney, Wang Qiongfei. That lawsuit was dismissed in 2024 by a Shanghai court after demanding that Apple completely cease collecting its ‌App Store‌ fee and pay damages.

Wang has now re-opened the case more broadly via a different channel, telling the media that the new administrative complaint is intended to prompt regulatory enforcement rather than a civil judgment. Unlike the 2021 filing, this complaint incorporates a comparative argument based on changes made in other jurisdictions. The filing asserts that Apple is continuing to operate a closed ‌App Store‌ in China while permitting alternative payment methods and sideloading in the European Union following enforcement of the Digital Markets Act and a U.S. court ruling that obliges Apple to allow outside payment links.

Wang expects the regulatory complaint to proceed faster than the previous civil action. He is also appealing the 2024 dismissal to China's Supreme People's Court, which heard arguments in December. No ruling has yet been issued in that appeal.