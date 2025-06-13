Logitech Announces Two New Accessories for WWDC

Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro.



The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking, pressure-sensitive tips, and real-time haptic feedback to allow users to interact with digital environments through precise input and tactile realism.

According to Logitech, Muse is intended for use across a wide range of spatial computing applications, including 3D design, collaborative workspaces, and immersive visualization tools. During the keynote, the Muse stylus was used to draw freehand in virtual space, annotate objects, and measure dimensions of virtual items. The device features both physical buttons and gesture controls. Muse will be available later in 2025 through both Logitech and Apple.



Logitech also introduced the Flip Folio, a versatile new keyboard case for iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The accessory includes a full-size Bluetooth keyboard that magnetically attaches to the back of the protective folio case when not in use. The case also includes a multi-angle kickstand that supports both landscape and portrait orientations.



The Flip Folio is compatible with the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, as well as the 11-inch and 13-inch M2 and M3 ‌iPad Air‌. It also supports the 5th generation ‌iPad Air‌. The keyboard includes dedicated shortcut keys and supports pairing with up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The keyboard is powered by replaceable coin cell batteries with an estimated battery life of up to two years under typical usage.



The Flip Folio is priced at $179.99 in the United States for the 13-inch version and $159.99 for the 11-inch model. Logitech is launching the Flip Folio in several colorways: Graphite and Black will be available globally in June 2025, though Black is exclusive to North America. Additional Pale Grey and Lilac options will arrive in September in select regions, while a Sand color variant will also debut in September as a North America exclusive.