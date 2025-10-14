Apple Releases AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Firmware for Public Beta Testers

Apple today released public new beta firmware that's designed for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. The firmware is now available for Apple's public beta testing group, and it has a build number of 8B5014c. Apple provided this firmware to developers last week.



The firmware comes alongside a new public beta of iOS 26.1, and it likely adds support for Live Translation in new languages, including Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified).

With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple added a beta firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which facilitates beta testing.

Public beta testers can use the beta option to turn on beta downloads after signing up on Apple's website.