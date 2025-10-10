MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Colored AirPods Pro 3 From ColorWare

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a pair of custom-painted AirPods Pro 3. It's been under a month since Apple released the AirPods Pro 3, so ColorWare didn't waste any time getting started on custom options.

colorware airpods pro 3 black
If you're not familiar with ColorWare, it's a company that's been customizing Apple products for over two decades now, and if you want AirPods in a color other than white, ColorWare can make it happen.

ColorWare products are available in hundreds of unique colors and finishes. You can get any color of the rainbow in a gloss, matte, metallic, or metallic matte finish. Want ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ in a glossy black? No problem. Bright orange, shiny gold, or dusky, matte blue? ColorWare has all of those options.

colorware airpods pro 3 purple
There's also a neon hi-vis color, and a set of illusion shades that have iridescent, shifting colors. You can get the AirPods and the case all the same color or choose separate, custom colors for each earbud and the case.

Aside from the custom color, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ work just like the stock version from Apple. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ offer improved Active Noise Cancellation, better audio quality, a new fit with foam-infused ear tips, and heart rate sensing.

colorware airpods pro 3 orange
Custom ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ from ColorWare are priced at $439, and that's the same price ColorWare has charged for prior versions of the AirPods too. The price includes the earbuds and the case, but you can also get customized earbuds for $389. And for another $20, you can get any text or symbol you want engraved on the AirPods.

You can also get other custom Apple products from ColorWare, like the Apple Pencil, AirPods 4, Mac mini, AirPods Max, and AirTags.

ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes primer, a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. Custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months.

colorware airpods pro 3 yellow
ColorWare's ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have only been available for a couple weeks, but they've proven so popular that they're backordered until January. If you want custom-colored AirPods, you might want to order now before the wait gets longer. MacRumors readers who win our giveaway will get to skip the line.

We have three sets of ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


ColorWare Giveaway

The contest will run from today (October 10) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 17. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 17 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

