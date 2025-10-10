MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Colored AirPods Pro 3 From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a pair of custom-painted AirPods Pro 3. It's been under a month since Apple released the AirPods Pro 3, so ColorWare didn't waste any time getting started on custom options.



If you're not familiar with ColorWare, it's a company that's been customizing Apple products for over two decades now, and if you want AirPods in a color other than white, ColorWare can make it happen.

ColorWare products are available in hundreds of unique colors and finishes. You can get any color of the rainbow in a gloss, matte, metallic, or metallic matte finish. Want ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ in a glossy black? No problem. Bright orange, shiny gold, or dusky, matte blue? ColorWare has all of those options.



There's also a neon hi-vis color, and a set of illusion shades that have iridescent, shifting colors. You can get the AirPods and the case all the same color or choose separate, custom colors for each earbud and the case.

Aside from the custom color, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ work just like the stock version from Apple. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ offer improved Active Noise Cancellation, better audio quality, a new fit with foam-infused ear tips, and heart rate sensing.



Custom ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ from ColorWare are priced at $439, and that's the same price ColorWare has charged for prior versions of the AirPods too. The price includes the earbuds and the case, but you can also get customized earbuds for $389. And for another $20, you can get any text or symbol you want engraved on the AirPods.

You can also get other custom Apple products from ColorWare, like the Apple Pencil, AirPods 4, Mac mini, AirPods Max, and AirTags.

ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes primer, a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. Custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months.



ColorWare's ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have only been available for a couple weeks, but they've proven so popular that they're backordered until January. If you want custom-colored AirPods, you might want to order now before the wait gets longer. MacRumors readers who win our giveaway will get to skip the line.

