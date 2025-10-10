Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods 4 for $89, AirTag for $64.99, and More Prime Day Sales Still Available

This week was Prime Big Deal Days, and although the event is officially over, we're still tracking great leftover discounts on Amazon. This includes ongoing low prices on AirPods 4, MacBook Air, iPads, and more.

AirPods

Take up to $120 off AirPods Max, AirPods 4, and more

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Numerous AirPods models have been discounted this week, with the most notable being the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00. The AirPods Pro 2 are also at a solid $79 discount right now.



Apple Accessories

Get record low prices on AirTag, iPhone 17 cases, and more

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

There are a few accessories on sale for Prime Day, including a new all-time low price on the iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case, now available for $44.00, down from $59.00. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, MagSafe Charger, and the AirTag 4-Pack.



Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy

Get low prices during sitewide sales

Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy

Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Prime Day competitor sales popped up this week, and all of these events are still going on today, with great deals found at Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy. This includes deals on Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones, Samsung's TVs, and much more.



iPads

Take up to $150 off iPads

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days saw big markdowns on iPads, and we're still tracking all-time lows for the 11-inch iPad. You can also find a steep $150 discount on the M3 iPad Air today.



MacBook Air

Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Prices on the M4 MacBook Air start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00. Both of these are record low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.