Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods 4 for $89, AirTag for $64.99, and More Prime Day Sales Still Available

This week was Prime Big Deal Days, and although the event is officially over, we're still tracking great leftover discounts on Amazon. This includes ongoing low prices on AirPods 4, MacBook Air, iPads, and more.

halloween heroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

airpods 4 halloween

  • What's the deal? Take up to $120 off AirPods Max, AirPods 4, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.00

$61 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $118.99

$79 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99

$120 OFF
AirPods Max USB-C for $429.00

Numerous AirPods models have been discounted this week, with the most notable being the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00. The AirPods Pro 2 are also at a solid $79 discount right now.

Apple Accessories

airtag halloween

  • What's the deal? Get record low prices on AirTag, iPhone 17 cases, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$9 OFF
AirTag for $19.99

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99

UP TO 25% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

There are a few accessories on sale for Prime Day, including a new all-time low price on the iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case, now available for $44.00, down from $59.00. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, MagSafe Charger, and the AirTag 4-Pack.

Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy

sony halloween

  • What's the deal? Get low prices during sitewide sales
  • Where can I get it? Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 50% OFF
Sony Fall Sale

SITEWIDE DEALS
Samsung Fall Sale

SITEWIDE DEALS
Best Buy Techtober Sale

Prime Day competitor sales popped up this week, and all of these events are still going on today, with great deals found at Sony, Samsung, and Best Buy. This includes deals on Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones, Samsung's TVs, and much more.

iPads

ipad halloween

  • What's the deal? Take up to $150 off iPads
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days saw big markdowns on iPads, and we're still tracking all-time lows for the 11-inch iPad. You can also find a steep $150 discount on the M3 iPad Air today.

MacBook Air

macbook air halloween

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Prices on the M4 MacBook Air start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00. Both of these are record low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

