AirPods 4 Drop to All-Time Low Price of $89 for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicked off today, and we're tracking great deals on a few AirPods models. The highlight of the sale is the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're searching for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation, Amazon has this model on sale for $119.00, down from $179.00, which is another best-ever price. There are also solid discounts on both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max (USB-C) during Prime Day this season.

Our main post has even more Prime Day discounts, including great deals on iPads and MacBook Air. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.