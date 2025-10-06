AirTag 4-Pack Hits Best-Ever Price of $64.99 for Prime Day

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory, and it's one of the all-around best discounts we've seen ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides delivery dates as soon as today for Prime members at some residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99, which is another record low price.

