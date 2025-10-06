AirTag 4-Pack Hits Best-Ever Price of $64.99 for Prime Day

by

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory, and it's one of the all-around best discounts we've seen ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

airtag prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides delivery dates as soon as today for Prime members at some residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99, which is another record low price.

$9 OFF
AirTag for $19.99

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99

Be sure to check out our main post for even more early Prime Day discounts.

Top Rated Comments

Sandstorm Avatar
Sandstorm
55 minutes ago at 07:50 am
Still waiting for the AirTag 2... :rolleyes:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
52 minutes ago at 07:54 am
It was $49 last year via this deal over black friday:

https://slickdeals.net/f/17948262-doordash-staples-4-pack-of-apple-airtags-for-49?utm_medium=share&utm_source=Mobile+Web&utm_campaign=deal-details&utm_content=thread-17948262&utm_term=client-f271454a68ed11f0a545eabcb38bfc01
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
34 minutes ago at 08:11 am

Still waiting for the AirTag 2... :rolleyes:
This means they are coming. They were discounted at my local Best Buy for $69.99 last time I went there.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Leaked photo of Tim Apple testing the AirPods™Pro™Max™



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ridgerock Avatar
ridgerock
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am
For those who don't know it, the rumor is that AirTag 2 is coming out soon. While I recognize the need for the site to generate revenue with these offers this seems like an important fact to give your users before endorsing a deal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments