Prime Day iPad Deals Include All-Time Low Prices on iPad Mini, 11-Inch iPad, and More

Prime Big Deal Days has begun today on Amazon, and if you're shopping for iPads this season there are quite a few notable sales available for select tablets. This includes all-time low prices on iPad and iPad mini, plus massive savings on iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi model for $279.00, down from $349.00, a $70 discount and best-ever price. We're also tracking the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $379.00, down from $499.00, which is a match for the lowest price we've ever seen on this model. Both of these iPads have big discounts on other storage configurations as well.

Amazon also has the M3 iPad Air on sale for Prime Day, with discounts reaching $150 off these tablets. You can check out our main post filled with all of the best Apple-related Prime Day discounts, including steep markdowns on AirPods, MacBooks, and more.

