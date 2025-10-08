Apple Modifies In-Store MagSafe Stands to Prevent iPhone 17 Marks

Apple has quietly added a protective silicone ring to its in-store MagSafe charging stands following reports of marks appearing on some iPhone 17 series display models, according to Consomac.

The apparent move comes after Apple last month confirmed that worn MagSafe chargers in retail stores were causing what appeared to be scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There have also been reports of the marks appearing on iPhone Air models.

Apple said the marks were actually material transfer from the stand to the phone, and could be removed with cleaning. The company also noted that other models like the iPhone 16 were affected by the problem.

It's currently unclear whether the in-store display change is localized to France, where the Consomac report originates, or if it's just a snapshot of a more widespread rollout to Apple retail stores in other countries.

Separately, Apple has addressed concerns about scratching on the camera plateau area of the iPhone 17 Pro models, saying the edges have similar characteristics to aluminum cases on other Apple devices, like MacBooks, and may show normal wear and tear over time.

