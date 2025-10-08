Get the AirPods 4 for $89, iPad for $279, and More Before Prime Day Ends Today

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

AirPods

Numerous AirPods models have been discounted this week, with the most notable being the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00. You'll also find a solid discount on the AirPods Pro 2 during this event.

iPads

We saw big discounts on numerous iPad models for Prime Big Deal Days, and all of these are still available right now. You can get all-time low prices on the 11-inch iPad and iPad mini 7, plus $150 off the iPad Air.

MacBook Air

Amazon has all-time lows across every model of the M4 MacBook Air for Prime Day. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Accessories

There are a few accessories on sale during Prime Day, including a new all-time low price on the iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case, now available for $44.00, down from $59.00. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, MagSafe Charger, and the AirTag 4-Pack.



