Must-Try tvOS 26 Features

Alongside iOS 26, Apple introduced a new tvOS 26 update for the Apple TV. tvOS updates aren't as feature rich as iOS updates and often go under the radar, so we thought we'd highlight some of the useful new features that you should check out.

Liquid Glass - Liquid Glass has a subtle presence in tvOS 26, with Apple adding Liquid Glass buttons, interface elements, and Control Center. It's not as extensive as Liquid Glass in ‌iOS 26‌, and it blends in well with the tvOS operating system.

Apple TV app - The ‌Apple TV‌ app has been overhauled and it displays more TV shows and movies on the screen at one time.

Profiles - It's much easier to switch profiles in tvOS 26, so you can keep the content that you like separate from the content that other people in the family prefer. You can choose a profile whenever you wake your ‌Apple TV‌ up from sleep. You'll get better suggestions on a per-person basis, and it's a great way to separate kid content from adult content.

Karaoke - When using Apple Music Sing, you can use your iPhone as a microphone. The ‌iPhone‌ can show you real-time lyrics, lyric translations, and lyrics pronunciation.

AirPlay - If you use third-party speakers with the ‌Apple TV‌, you can now set them as the default AirPlay speakers. Your ‌Apple TV‌ will then automatically use those speakers and you won't have to select your speaker each time you use the device.

FaceTime - FaceTime has been supported on the ‌Apple TV‌ since last year with an ‌iPhone‌ as the camera, but now there's an updated, card-style interface and support for Live Translation with captions.

Screen Savers - You can pick your favorite screen saver categories, choosing cityscape, earth, landscapes, and more. Each person can choose their own screen savers if desired.

Have a favorite tvOS 26 feature? Let us know in the comments below, and check out our video for even more tvOS tips and tricks.