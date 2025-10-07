Apple's iPhone 17 Cases Get New Best-Ever Prices for Prime Day

Amazon has introduced new all-time low prices across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air during Prime Big Deal Days.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These Prime Day discounts beat previous sales by as much as $5, and represent new record low prices across the board. Like most Prime Day deals, many of these are exclusive to Prime members.

Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the new MagSafe Charger and FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.



iPhone Air

Bumper - $29.00, down from $39.00

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Beats Cases

Other Accessories

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.