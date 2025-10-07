Amazon Prime Day Competitor Sales Include Big Savings at Best Buy, Sony, and Samsung

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days began today, and as usual multiple retailers have introduced their own Prime Day-like sales to compete with Amazon. In this article we're tracking a few sitewide sales from Samsung, Sony, and Best Buy with big discounts on monitors, TVs, headphones, and more.



Sony

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sony is hosting a big sale with up to 50 percent in savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more. Buying select headphones and earbuds together during this sale will also net you extra bundle savings.

We've collected a few of the most notable products on sale in the lists below, but be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.

You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $299.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and soundbars on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.



Audio

TVs

Samsung

Samsung is hosting a new Fall sale, and it includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more.

One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $500 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. The popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,199.99, down from $1,999.99.

Of course, there's a lot more on sale than just TVs. This sale also covers monitors, Galaxy S25 smartphones, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.



Best Buy

Best Buy recently kicked off a "Techtober" sale, with sitewide sales on everything from home appliances to computers, video games, and more.

One of the most notable offers during this event is on the AirPods Pro 3, which come with a $20 Best Buy credit with purchase if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member. While not a straight cash discount, this is still one of the best offers we've tracked for the new AirPods Pro 3.

Otherwise, some of the best deals in this sale are on TVs, including $50 in Best Buy credit when spending $499 or more on select TVs. Popular TVs on sale include brands like LG and Samsung, with multiple major discounts on Samsung's The Frame TVs.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.