Epic: Apple's Updated App Marketplace Install Process Proves 'Scare Screens' Deterred Users

by

Epic Games has claimed that Apple's revised installation process for third-party app marketplaces in the EU demonstrates that the company was deliberately undermining competition through "deceptive design."

epic games store
In a blog post published Wednesday, the Fortnite developer revealed that user drop-offs during Epic Games Store installations plummeted from 65% to 25% after Apple streamlined the process in iOS 18.6. Apple reduced the installation flow from 15 steps to six and eliminated what Epic called "scare screens" that warned users about potential dangers of installing apps outside the App Store.

"For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with a success rate approaching Windows users and Apple's own Mac users," Epic said.

The changes came after the European Commission raised concerns in April that Apple made it "overly burdensome and confusing" for users to install alternative app distribution channels under the Digital Markets Act.

store drop off chart 3epic games

Image: Epic

Despite the improvements, Epic said Apple's policies remain anti-competitive, citing "junk fees" such as the Core Technology Fee, "discriminatory policies" against developers who support competing stores, and an approval and notarization process that "dictate[s] product design decisions to competing app developers and store developers."

Epic also criticized Google's 12-step installation process on Android, which remains in place, claiming it sabotages Epic Games Store installations more than 50% of the time.

Tags: App Store, Epic Games, European Union

Popular Stories

Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article59 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Thursday September 25, 2025 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept based on rumors This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report last month, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform ...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Sunday September 28, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest. Apple often...
Read Full Article208 comments
iOS 26

Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Sunday September 28, 2025 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Monday September 29, 2025 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out earlier this week. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 26.0.1 addresses a bug that could cause aberrations in...
Read Full Article193 comments
maxresdefault

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Tuesday September 30, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak. Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of...
Read Full Article265 comments
fcc vision pro leak

FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

Tuesday September 30, 2025 3:48 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset. One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro. The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and...
Read Full Article77 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article39 comments
macbook pro prime day 2025

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:58 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch. The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, while other numbers are likely for...
Read Full Article61 comments
LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5

LG UltraFine 6K (32U990A) TB5 Display: Pre-Orders Open September 30

Monday September 29, 2025 6:21 am PDT by
Pre-orders for LG's new UltraFine evo 6K display (model 32U990A) with Thunderbolt 5 support will begin on September 30, according to a major U.S. retailer listing. LG first revealed the 32-inch display at CES 2025 in January, teasing its status as the first monitor to support Thunderbolt 5. At the time, LG only provided high-level specs, but left pricing, availability, and full technical...
Read Full Article109 comments

Top Rated Comments

Boeingfan Avatar
Boeingfan
51 minutes ago at 02:54 am
They call them scare screens, I call them informative. In this world of hackers, spam and identify theft, I think it is perfectly reasonable for Apple to remind users that stepping outside of the domain presents risks. That’s not scary, that’s responsible.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wanted797 Avatar
Wanted797
42 minutes ago at 03:04 am
I worked in a phone store in 2014 and the amount of older people who fell victim to accidental clicks that signed them up to old ringtone and wallpapers programs that added $5 a month to their phone bill was not small.

It will only be so long before other store apps do similar on phones and try to autobill though ApplePay...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
29 minutes ago at 03:17 am

They call them scare screens, I call them informative. In this world of hackers, spam and identify theft, I think it is perfectly reasonable for Apple to remind users that stepping outside of the domain presents risks. That’s not scary, that’s responsible.
They should show the same warnings the first time you open the App Store then, as malicious apps have been able to go through Apple check system and be able to even clone real apps to steal user credentials.

I worked in a phone store in 2014 and the amount of older people who fell victim to accidental clicks that signed them up to old ringtone and wallpapers programs that added $5 a month to their phone bill was not small.

It will only be so long before other store apps do similar on phones and try to autobill though ApplePay...
Well, wouldn’t be new. There was a case of a “heart rate app” through the Touch ID home button where the app would dim the screen and prompt a subscription screen at the time of the scan. And it was on the Apple App Store.

Also I’m not sure of this, but apps installed from third party stores can’t bill through the Apple account. Billing through Apple Pay would be the same fraud risk as doing so in a web page.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
16 minutes ago at 03:30 am
The screens prevent people making complex technical decisions that could lead to them being exploited. The only thing being sabotaged is Tim Sweeney's bottom line. If there was an award for whiniest CEO, it would be a close one between him and Spotify's Daniel Ek.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
9 minutes ago at 03:36 am
Epic will not be happy until they get unfettered access to Apple’s App Store and technology for free.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hooyah Avatar
Hooyah
51 minutes ago at 02:54 am
It is an absolute fact that without Apple's gatekeeping, there is a higher risk of installing god-knows-what. Simple.

Anybody seeking to, aware of, needing to, wanting to install a third party app-store knows what they're doing. Warnings only tell them what they know.

If they don't, then this might rightfully make them think twice, check with a friend or double check they're installing something safe.

This is very real... We're talking stalker apps, financial scams, identity theft, blackmail from stealing and leaking private data from unsuspecting peoples phones. All because rogue apps can now run free. It does happen on Android...Windows...macOS... don't underestimate the volumes of normal every day people pressing yes to things and never thinking twice about lag, or weird behaviours or even the webcam light being on...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments