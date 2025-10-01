Apple Files Motion to Dismiss xAI Lawsuit Over ChatGPT Deal

Apple has filed a court motion to dismiss Elon Musk's lawsuit alleging the company conspired with OpenAI to stifle competition in the AI market, arguing the antitrust claims are based on "speculation on top of speculation."



In a Texas filing Tuesday, Apple's lawyers defended the company's decision to integrate ChatGPT into iOS, claiming it did nothing wrong in selecting OpenAI as its initial generative AI partner. The filing says it is "widely known that Apple intends to partner with other generative AI chatbots" beyond OpenAI in the future.

The motion likely refers to reports that Apple is working to integrate other chatbots like Gemini into ‌Siri. Indeed, Google CEO Sundar Pichai earlier this year commented about talks with Apple on this very subject.

Apple argued that xAI's lawsuit essentially demands the company partner with "every other generative AI chatbot – regardless of quality, privacy or safety considerations, technical feasibility, stage of development, or commercial terms." Apple's lawyers noted that antitrust laws do not require such an approach.

Musk's xAI and X (Twitter) sued Apple and OpenAI in August, seeking billions in damages over claims that Apple's partnership with OpenAI stifled AI industry innovation and limited consumer choice. The lawsuit specifically cited X and Grok's absence from the App Store's "Must Have" section and ChatGPT's exclusive integration with Siri.

The case continues.

(Via Bloomberg.)