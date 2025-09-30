Today is Your Last Chance to Get Launch Deals on iPhone 17 Silicone/TechWoven Cases at Amazon

Last week, Amazon introduced discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Today, the retailer put a timer on each of these deals that suggests all of these discounts will disappear later tonight.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the largest discount in this sale is about 10 percent off, these are some of the first notable cash discounts on these brand-new cases, so if you haven't purchased one yet it's definitely a good time to do so.

Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the new MagSafe Charger and FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.



iPhone Air

Bumper - $34.99, down from $39.00

Clear Case - $43.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $43.99, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $43.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Other Accessories

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.