Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Sales Hit Official iPhone 17 Cases, Plus Save on Charging Accessories and More

This week's best Apple-related deals include a big sale on Amazon that has discounts on popular charging accessories and more, plus we're tracking the first markdowns on official iPhone 17 cases. Below, you'll also find solid discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and a sitewide sale at Logitech.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung smartphones

Save on Samsung smartphones Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung this week is offering up to $1,000 trade-in credit on select Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy Z Fold 7.



Logitech

What's the deal? Buy up to three items to get 30% off

Buy up to three items to get 30% off Where can I get it? Logitech

Logitech kicked off a new fall sale this week, offering 20 percent off your purchase of two items, or 30 percent off your purchase of three or more items.



iPhone 17 Cases

What's the deal? Save on Apple's new cases for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Save on Apple's new cases for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced a new round of discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Although the largest discount in this sale is about 10 percent off, these are some of the first notable cash discounts on these brand-new cases, so if you haven't purchased one yet it's definitely a good time to do so.



Amazon Sale

What's the deal? Save on popular brands like Jackery and Anker

Save on popular brands like Jackery and Anker Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums. You can find every deal in our original post.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.