Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs
Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.
Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99 ($15 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $429.00 ($370 off), and Ecovac's Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99 ($580 off). Most of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, but there are some exceptions where you'll need to either clip a code or enter one at checkout.
Another discount worth noting is a massive sale on the popular Anker 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light, available for just $79.99, down from $149.99. This accessory is typically around the $100 price point when it's on sale, so today's deal is among the lowest we've ever tracked.
Satechi's Amazon sale is a bundle offer, with 5 percent off any two items, 10 percent off any three items, 15 percent off any four items, and 20 percent off any five items. You can find the products eligible for these discounts on this landing page, and they all support Apple's Find My feature.
Anker
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Nano Magnetic Car Charger - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $63.99 with on-page coupon, down from $79.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $71.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $79.99 with coupon, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.99, down from $149.99
- 24,000 mAh Power Bank - $87.99, down from $109.99
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $429.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $2,498.99, down from $4,999.00
Satechi (Bundle Offers)
- Passport Holder with Find My - $59.99
- FindAll Keychain with Find My - $29.99
- FindAll Wallet Card with Find My - $34.99
- MagSafe Wallet - $39.99
- FindAll Luggage Tag with Find My - $44.99
- FindAll Glasses Case with Find My - $49.99
Ecovacs
- Deebot T30S Care Robot Vacuum - $399.99, down from $579.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $519.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $549.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $1,299.99
