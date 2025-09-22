Amazon Discounts Popular Accessories From Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99 ($15 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $429.00 ($370 off), and Ecovac's Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99 ($580 off). Most of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, but there are some exceptions where you'll need to either clip a code or enter one at checkout.

Another discount worth noting is a massive sale on the popular Anker 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light, available for just $79.99, down from $149.99. This accessory is typically around the $100 price point when it's on sale, so today's deal is among the lowest we've ever tracked.

Satechi's Amazon sale is a bundle offer, with 5 percent off any two items, 10 percent off any three items, 15 percent off any four items, and 20 percent off any five items. You can find the products eligible for these discounts on this landing page, and they all support Apple's Find My feature.



Anker

Jackery

Satechi (Bundle Offers)

Ecovacs

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.