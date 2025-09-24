Apple's iPhone 17 Silicone/TechWoven Cases Hit New Low Prices on Amazon
Amazon today introduced a new round of discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Although the largest discount in this sale is about 10 percent off, these are some of the first notable cash discounts on these brand-new cases, so if you haven't purchased one yet it's definitely a good time to do so.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the new MagSafe Charger and FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.
iPhone Air
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Other Accessories
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
