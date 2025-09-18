iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions.



The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said.

It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. Casey said some of the photos he took with the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max at a concert contained "small blacked-out portions" and "white squiggles."

A spokesperson for Apple told Casey that this issue can happen in "very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera." Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an "upcoming software update," the spokesperson said, and hopefully that proves to be iOS 26.0.1.

It is unclear if iOS 26.0.1 will include any other bug fixes or enhancements.

It is also not known when Apple plans to release iOS 26.0.1, but given the new iPhones launch tomorrow, getting the fix out is likely an urgent priority.

watchOS 26.0.1 was already released for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 last week, enabling satellite connectivity on that device in Mexico.