Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. The new betas are the first updates to the iOS, iPadOS, macOS 26, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS releases that came out last week.

iOS 26
The new betas can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

We don't yet know what's included in the beta software, but there are a couple of features that didn't make it into the launch version of iOS 26, like Wallet support for passports. We'll share details when we learn what's new.

The iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1, betas are limited to developers right now, but Apple will likely release some of the updates to public beta testers in the future.

