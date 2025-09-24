Algoriddim's Djay App Adds Spotify Integration on Mac

Algoriddim's award-winning djay apps for Mac and Windows are getting an update today, bringing Spotify integration to the popular DJ software. Subscribers to Spotify Premium can now access Spotify's entire music catalog from within the djay app, including their own libraries and playlists as well as Spotify's curated editorial playlists.



Spotify integration is available in 51 markets around the world and works with djay's Automix feature that intelligently transitions between tracks with beat-matching for seamless transitions across genres.

Djay has been one of several DJ apps supporting Apple Music, but Spotify integration taps into a significantly larger user base who can now bring all of their existing music content right into djay.

Algoriddim's djay app is a free download from the Mac App Store and the Microsoft Store, with an optional Pro subscription priced at $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year to unlock all features.